StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $219,665.76 and $48.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,604,501,078 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

