GeyserCoin Hits Market Cap of $3,690.98 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 73.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $3,690.98 and $30.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,239.30 or 1.79499998 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,672,227 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.