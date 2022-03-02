ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.40.

Shares of ECN traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.90. 512,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,646. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

