ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.40.
Shares of ECN traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.90. 512,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,646. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76.
About ECN Capital (Get Rating)
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
