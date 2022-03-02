Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $90.64. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,407. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

