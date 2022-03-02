Scotiabank Increases Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PBA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 98,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,255. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.49, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.