Scotiabank Increases Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PBA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.
Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 98,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,255. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.49, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
