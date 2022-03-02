SPINDLE (SPD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $497,856.34 and approximately $636.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,207.38 or 1.00142544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00073108 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00228600 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011826 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00138645 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00277599 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003401 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00027464 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

