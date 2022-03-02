Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

ABSI stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 5,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Absci has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

