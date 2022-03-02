Crypto Kombat Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $121,044.75 and approximately $1,157.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.98 or 0.00027129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Kombat

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

