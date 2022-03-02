SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $250.00. The stock traded as low as $116.39 and last traded at $117.08. 268,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,056,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.50.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,067,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

