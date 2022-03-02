Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSREY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

SSREY traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 84,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

