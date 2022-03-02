First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 180 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.67. 203,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,923,922. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.