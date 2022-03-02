Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.67. 18,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,761. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $207.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average of $185.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

