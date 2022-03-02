Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 165,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 26.9% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 703.3% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.41. 265,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.42. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

