Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $13.24 on Wednesday, hitting $371.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,141. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

