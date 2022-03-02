Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $826,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO remained flat at $$47.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 599,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,457,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

