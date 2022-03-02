Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Down 72.2% in February

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,790. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.74. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1009 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

