Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Down 72.2% in February

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,790. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.74. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1009 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.63%.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
