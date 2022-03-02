Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Earnings Results

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. 93,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 202,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 92,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 96,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

