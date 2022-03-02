Bank of America Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $642.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.88.

Shares of DPZ traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.84. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

