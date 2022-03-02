John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Down 86.3% in February

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

