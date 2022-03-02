Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Trading 21.1% Higher

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) shares traded up 21.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.69. 122,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 45,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$30.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)
