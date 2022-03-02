Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.86. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAXX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.
About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)
Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.
