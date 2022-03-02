Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 6.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 15,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,593,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

API has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agora by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Agora by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agora by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 558,286 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Agora by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agora by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,264,000 after purchasing an additional 303,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

