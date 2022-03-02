Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.28

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 2327583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

