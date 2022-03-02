Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.78

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$38.78 and last traded at C$38.66, with a volume of 6056286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$56.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

