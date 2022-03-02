Poehling Capital Management LLC Acquires 168 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 63,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.72. 52,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

