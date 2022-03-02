Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 10.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of BP by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NYSE BP traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. 1,013,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,052,432. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.85%.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.