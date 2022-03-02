-$3.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.30) and the highest is ($2.34). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($7.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $9.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Airlines by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 402,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,656,108. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

