3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.53. The stock had a trading volume of 43,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.85. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

