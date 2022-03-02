Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,036 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

NYSE:KEY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. 335,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,531. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

