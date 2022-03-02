Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,706 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.88. 404,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,642,331. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

