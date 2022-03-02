Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.12 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,143. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

