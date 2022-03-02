Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 124,037 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

MDT stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.14. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

