CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average of $137.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CONMED by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

