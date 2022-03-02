Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.60 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.37. 134,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.