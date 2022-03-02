Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 592.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 350,534 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 349,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after acquiring an additional 344,671 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. 80,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,461. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

