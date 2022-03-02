Beacon Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in eBay by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $2,402,681,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay by 68.0% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in eBay by 102,976.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 111,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 46,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,902. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.
About eBay (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
