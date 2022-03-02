Beacon Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in eBay by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $2,402,681,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay by 68.0% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in eBay by 102,976.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 111,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 46,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,902. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.