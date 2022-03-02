Beacon Financial Group Purchases 118 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

PRU stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.99. 7,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

