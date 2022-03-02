eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $457,861,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after purchasing an additional 442,062 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.