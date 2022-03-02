The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Raised by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $154.41. The stock had a trading volume of 127,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,855. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

