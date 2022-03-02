iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. 1,808,169 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.