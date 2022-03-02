Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

