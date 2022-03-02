Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,662 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. 74,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,922. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

