Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%.

Shares of RNA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

