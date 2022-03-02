Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,027. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
