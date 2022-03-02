Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,027. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 145,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,448,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

