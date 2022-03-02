Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.40 Million

Brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) to announce $125.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.89 million. eHealth reported sales of $134.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $641.41 million, with estimates ranging from $603.08 million to $661.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of EHTH traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. 25,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,752. The firm has a market cap of $306.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

