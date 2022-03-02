Zacks: Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to report sales of $94.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.90 million and the lowest is $91.92 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $392.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $394.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $421.25 million, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $430.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

