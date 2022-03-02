Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $27.21. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 2,107 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.