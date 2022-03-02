Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 219,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,636,443 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.87) to €7.30 ($8.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2,311.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 503,738 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

