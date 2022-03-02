Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.60

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.60 and last traded at $77.60, with a volume of 5902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.33.
Several research firms have recently commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,908,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
