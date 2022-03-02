The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,100 shares, a growth of 224.2% from the January 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of EHGRF stock remained flat at $$2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
